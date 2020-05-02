د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH: Active COVID-19 Cases Drop To 85 After 12 More Recoveries And One New Patient

The number of active COVID-19 cases has dropped to 85 after one new patient and 12 more recoveries were revealed,  Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci.

The one new patient is a Sudanese man from the Hal Far Open Centre. The centre is still under quarantine.

A total of 944 tests were conducted yesterday. The total number of tests is now over 35,100.

Gauci explained that Malta was currently undergoing a transitional period, adding that since the rate of infection had dropped below one. The virus is now under control, she said.

With measures set to be lifted, Gauci stressed the importance of respecting social distancing. Some people could simply be asymptomatic, she said.

