WATCH: ‘Absolutely Not’, Robert Abela Denies ‘Go Slow’ Collusion With Adrian Delia On Yorgen Fenech Links

Prime Minister Robert Abela has rubbished claims that he met with embattled PN Leader Adrian Delia last week and discussed a potential request to “go slow” on alleged links between members of their respective parties and Daphne Caruana Galizia suspect Yorgen Fenech.

Rumours had been swirling that Delia had asked Abela to keep back on criticising business connections between PN Deputy Leader Robert Arrigo and Fenech’s Tumas Group. In return, the PN would go slow on allegations that Fenech had a romantic relationship with a cabinet member.

“Absolutely not. You think I do these kinds of things?” Abela said, revealing that he and Delia do actually meet regularly.

Delia was reportedly faced with the allegations during the parliamentary group’s meeting to discuss a confidence vote in Delia. He lost by 19 votes to 11. However, he has vowed to stay on as PN Leader.

He has been facing renewed pressure ever since he became subject to a magisterial inquiry over an alleged bribe from Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech to prevent MEP David Casa’s re-election.

The Times of Malta published WhatsApp conversations between Delia and Fenech, before his arrest but after the reveal that he owned 17 Black, the Dubai based company linked to the offshore Panama accounts of Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi and the controversial Enemalta purchase of a Montenegrin windfarm.

Delia has denied all wrongdoing.

What do you think of the rumour? Comment below