WATCH: Abela Plays Down COVID-19 ‘Panic’ By Insisting Malta Has Lowest Number Of Cases In EU…Without Referencing Case Rate

Prime Minister Robert Abela rolled out a list of facts to play down COVID-19 “panic” over a recent spike, defiantly insisting that Malta has the lowest number of total cases in the EU despite the country currently having one of the highest rates per 100,000 people.

When Malta’s cases stood at 440 (it is now 557), the country had the fourth-highest rate for every 100,000. Only Luxembourg, Spain and Belgium have a higher rate of patients.

Speaking in an interview with journalists on ONE TV, Abela claimed that criticism was simply misinformation geared at causing a “panic” for “political or strategic gain”.

Another fact, Abela proudly announced, was that migrants who were brought in with COVID-19 a few weeks ago would no longer be included in the totals of the country, following a decision from the ECDC.

Abela, fresh from his trip to Sicily, also referenced Malta’s rate of testing. Moving away from totals, Abela said that Malta has one of the highest testing rates in the EU, and was finding more cases because of it.

“The absolute majority of cases are showing slight symptoms,” he said.

Abela had some stinging criticism for the way the pandemic was handled in July.



“Why did we reduce tests on 1st July? Why did we have a 10-day delay between taking swabs and getting results? I’m still awaiting a response to these questions. I now intervened to increase the number of tests.”

“Why weren’t doctors paid since March when my direction was that I’m giving them an open cheque? I have intervened there. I have also made sure that the issue of PPEs will be immediately resolved”