WATCH: 8 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Malta With 5 From Ħal Far Open Centre

There are eight new cases of COVID-19 in Malta, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci confirmed today.

The total number of coronavirus cases is now 458.

17 patients have recovered bringing the total number of recoveries to 303. Ther are currently 151 active cases.

1,072 tests were carried out, eight of which tested positive. Five of the new cases came from the Ħal Far Open Centre.

The total number of swabs carried out is over 30,000.

