WATCH: 452 Marsa Residents Left Shocked After Fire Engulfs Two Floors Of Open Centre

Two floors of the centre were put on fire, leaving the majority of the residents, who were not involved in the fire, shocked and needing evacuation. Concerns are now being raised about where the people will now live and sleep.

According to the police, the fire started at around 1 pm, and was started in the biggest dormitory in the building. They've since confirmed that everyone has been evacuated. "Two migrants and seven workers needed medical assistance on-site, but did not need to go to Mater Dei. They are currently being treated within a mobile medical centre close by," the police said. "Police are working in identifying the culprit or culprits. It is still too early to say who caused it and how many people were involved. It is as yet unknown whether the residents will sleep in the centre or will need alternative accommodation," they said.