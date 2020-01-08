WATCH: 452 Marsa Residents Left Shocked After Fire Engulfs Two Floors Of Open Centre

د . إAEDSRر . س

Additional reporting by Julian Bonnici. 

At least 452 residents at the Marsa Open Centre have been affected by an inferno that saw two floors and countless rooms burned after a fire was started earlier today.

Nine people required medical assistance once services were able to successfully put out by around 2:10 pm this afternoon after huge flames billowed above Marsa, with emergency response services immediately being sent to fight the blaze.

Two floors of the centre were put on fire, leaving the majority of the residents, who were not involved in the fire, shocked and needing evacuation.

Concerns are now being raised about where the people will now live and sleep.

According to the police, the fire started at around 1 pm, and was started in the biggest dormitory in the building. They’ve since confirmed that everyone has been evacuated.

“Two migrants and seven workers needed medical assistance on-site, but did not need to go to Mater Dei. They are currently being treated within a mobile medical centre close by,” the police said.

“Police are working in identifying the culprit or culprits. It is still too early to say who caused it and how many people were involved. It is as yet unknown whether the residents will sleep in the centre or will need alternative accommodation,” they said.

Most residents were able to escape on their own, but some residents required assistance, with reports that Maltese staff members were seen carrying newborn babies out of the burning centre.

Police have taken one person in for questioning and will be investigation to discover the source of the fire and the reason behind it.

