WATCH: 38 New Cases Of Coronavirus In Malta, Including A Pregnant Woman

Malta has confirmed 37 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus, including a pregnant woman and two children.

According to Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci, one of the new patients works for Antonio Piscopo Wines & Spirits in Paola. The patient had direct contact with clients and urged anyone who visited that outlet recently to call up 111 if they develop any symptoms.

Another patient is a healthcare worker at an old people’s home.

“This is the start of the curve and it is slowly climbing upwards,” Gauci said. “It is important for us to continue with our containment measures.”

Malta has confirmed 337 patients in total. Two have died and 16 have recovered.

Over the past 24 hours, two patients passed away as a result of the coronavirus – a 92-year-old woman from Gozo and a 79-year-old man from Malta.

On the other hand, Chris Fearne also announced that 11 11 more people have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.