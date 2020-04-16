WATCH: 30 Months On From The Murder Of A Maltese Journalist, Masked Activists Release Video Pledging To Never Forget

A video marking 30 months since Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb outside her home has been released by Maltese activists.

As Malta, and the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic, Occupy Justice Malta sent a resounding message. Wearing face masks used to battle the virus, they appeared solemnly showing banners and signs with messages about corruption, good governance and staying together in these challenging times.

“30 months ago, at around 3.00 p.m., our lives changed. A journalist was blown up. Here, in our country. Today we are living in strange times when the focus is on staying safe and healthy. But we will not forget what happened two and a half years ago. We may be isolated, but we have not forgotten. And we are united here, in this video which is our tribute to Daphne today,” they said.

“We are apart – but we are united in our message and in our call for justice.”

The video, which was released on the 16th, the date on which she died, marks 30 straight months of activists continuously keeping the shocking murder of Caruana Galizia in the limelight, fighting for justice and not allowing her memory to fade away.

