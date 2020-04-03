WATCH: 202 Total Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus In Malta As 7 More People Found To Be Positive

There are 7 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has confirmed in a press conference today.

The total cases of coronavirus in Malta have now reached 202. Just yesterday, 8 new cases were confirmed in Malta, including a 26-year-old Maltese healthcare worker.

Of the 7 new cases, 3 were found to have been locally transmitted.

9,043 swabs have been taken in total.

One person at ITU is using a ventilator but his situation is slowly improving, another person is at ITU and is being monitored. There are 10 more cases at the Infectious Disease Unit at Mater Dei, 16 more at St Thomas, and the rest are recovering at home.

Symptoms are varying, with some of these cases featuring gastrointestinal issues like diarrhoea, as well as other symptoms including the loss of smell and taste.

Two people have officially recovered while the majority are isolating at home. The rest of the patients are receiving treatment at Mater Dei and St Thomas Hospital where they are being treated through pain relief medication like paracetamol.

Doctors are continuously monitoring the situation of the patients who are isolating at home.