WATCH: 17 New Cases Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Malta, Bringing Total To 90

Malta has 17 new cases of coronavirus on the island, Health Minister Chris Fearne confirmed in a conference today.

That brings the total number of COVID-19 patients to 90 in Malta. No deaths due to the coronavirus have been confirmed in Malta yet.

10 of the 17 cases are believed to be related to travel, while the other 7 are believed to be locally transmitted.

Among the patients are an 18-year-old Maltese woman and a 37-year-old Maltese man, both of whom travelled to the UK; a 50-year-old Swedish man and 22-year-old Maltese man, both whom travelled to northern Italy; a Hungarian youth who is believed to have contracted the virus from his father; a 24-year-old Finnish youth who travelled to Vienna; a 51-year-old Maltese man who travelled to Morocco; a woman who travelled to Belgium, as well as a 46-year-old Maltese woman and another woman whose partner works in the tourism industry and is believed to have transmitted the virus to her.

Among the seven other cases are a 27-year-old Maltese healthcare worker.

There is also a 74-year-old man, a 60-year-old Maltese woman, a 42-year-old Indian individual and a 28-year-old Somali man.

A number of patients have already been sent home, where they will self-quarantine for two weeks before they will be tested again for the virus.

If you believe you are suffering from the coronavirus, follow the following guidelines:

Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu.

Do not go to Mater Dei, the emergency department, health centres, private clinics, or pharmacies. Stay home and call the public health authority’s helpline 111.

If you are returning from any country, do not break self-quarantine rules or you will be subject to a €3,000 euro fine.

