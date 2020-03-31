WATCH: 13 New Patients Of COVID-19 In Malta, Total Cases Now Up To 169

There are 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has confirmed.

The total cases of coronavirus in Malta have now reached 169.

Eight of the 13 of the patients had contracted the illness locally. Around six of these were related to a single cluster.

One person remains in critical condition and is using a ventilator.

Two people have officially recovered while the majority are isolating at home. The rest of the patients are receiving treatment at Mater Dei and St Thomas Hospital where they are being treated through pain relief medication like paracetamol.

Doctors are continuously monitoring the situation of the patients who are isolating at home.

Gauci also reiterated that people should continue respecting social distancing given that local transmission of the virus has continued. Police now have the right to disperse groups of four or more people in public and dish out a 100 euro fine.