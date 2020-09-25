د . إAEDSRر . س

Warrant Prohibiting ‘Pregnant Domestic Abuse Victim’ From Travelling Revoked By Malta’s Courts

A warrant preventing a “pregnant victim of domestic abuse”  from travelling abroad on the ground that she might have an abortion abroad has since been revoked.

“We have just been informed that the warrant on our client’s ability to travel has been revoked. She is free again and her rights have been restored.”

“We wish to thank the court for the swift decision; all of you for sharing, contributing and raising awareness; and mostly to our client for her bravery, courage and readiness to come forward and fight for what’s rightfully hers,” Women’s Rights Foundation said.

According to WRF,  the allegations that she planned to have an abortion abroad were false. Nonetheless, the injunction has been imposed on the woman, denying her rights to travel.

The news generated a strong response online with many feeling the warrant was way too harsh.

Abortion remains an entirely criminal offence in Malta. Most recently, PL President Daniel Micallef came out in favour of a mature debate on the topic, warning that ignoring problems brought about by the taboo nature of the topic will only aggravate them.

 

