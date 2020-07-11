Warning Issued Over Popular Maltese Ice Cream Due To Possible Plastic Contamination

Malta’s health authorities have issued a warning over a particular brand of Maltese ice cream being sold in Malta.

Two-litre cases of Smiles Ice Cream should be avoided due to possible contamination from small pieces of plastic. The flavours Vanilla, Chocolate, Dessert Ripple, Nocciola, Strawberry u Strawberry Ripple.

All batches and durability dates up to but excluding 13.01.2022 and later

durability dates must be avoided.

The warning was issued this morning and many reacted to the fact that Smiles, a popular brand of Maltese ice cream, could be contaminated – it is common enough to find a batch of Smiles ice cream in most Maltese households’ freezers.

For further information, the public is kindly requested to contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on telephone number 21337333 or by email on mhi@gov.mt.

