د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Warning Issued In Malta Over Chicken Product Possibly Contaminated With Salmonella

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Malta’s Health Authorities have issued a notice informing the public that a particular frozen food product should not be consumed due to potential contamination with Salmonella.

The food product, Southern Fried Chicken Popsters, is sold by the company Iceland, famous for its frozen food products.

All batches with a durability date of BB 04.04.2021 are to be avoided.

The warning was issued this morning by the Environmental Health Directorate within the Superintendence of Public Health.

If you’ve purchased the products or need further information, you can contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8am and 2.30pm by telephone number 21337333, or by email on mhi@gov.mt.

Share this story to raise awareness!

READ NEXT: Finance Minister Edward Scicluna Distances Himself From Joseph Muscat’s Inner Clique

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK