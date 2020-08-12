Warning Issued In Malta Over Chicken Product Possibly Contaminated With Salmonella

Malta’s Health Authorities have issued a notice informing the public that a particular frozen food product should not be consumed due to potential contamination with Salmonella.

The food product, Southern Fried Chicken Popsters, is sold by the company Iceland, famous for its frozen food products.

All batches with a durability date of BB 04.04.2021 are to be avoided.

The warning was issued this morning by the Environmental Health Directorate within the Superintendence of Public Health.

If you’ve purchased the products or need further information, you can contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8am and 2.30pm by telephone number 21337333, or by email on mhi@gov.mt.

