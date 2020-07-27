Ward Reportedly Sealed After One New Case Of COVID-19 In Mater Dei

A new case of COVID-19 has reportedly been discovered in a patient in Mater Dei this evening, leading to a ward being closed off and a nurses and doctors placed in quarantine.

It is believed that the patient tested positive for the virus Monday afternoon, and the positive result has led to further tests being undertaken on staff members and patients who were present in the same ward, Ward 3.

Lovin Malta has reached out to Health Authorities for confirmation on the new case and subsequent sealing of an entire medical ward.

The news comes after one new case of COVID-19 was reported in Malta today.

