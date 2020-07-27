د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Ward Reportedly Sealed After One New Case Of COVID-19 In Mater Dei

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A new case of COVID-19 has reportedly been discovered in a patient in Mater Dei this evening, leading to a ward being closed off and a nurses and doctors placed in quarantine.

It is believed that the patient tested positive for the virus Monday afternoon, and the positive result has led to further tests being undertaken on staff members and patients who were present in the same ward, Ward 3.

Lovin Malta has reached out to Health Authorities for confirmation on the new case and subsequent sealing of an entire medical ward.

The news comes after one new case of COVID-19 was reported in Malta today.

Share this story to raise awareness

READ NEXT: Festa Marches The Responsibility Of Band Clubs And Police, Church Confirms

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK