Vulnerable Persons In Ħal Far Centre Moved To Secure Section Deputy Prime Minister Says: Those Who Remain Must Follow Strict Measures Imposed On Public

Vulnerable persons in the Ħal Far Open Centre have been moved to more secure lodging within the facility amid concerns of a major COVID-19 outbreak, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne has confirmed.

Eight residents of the centre had contracted the virus within 24 hours. Quarantine measures have been introduced.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, Fearne insisted that the government is doing all it can to get the message across, explaining that measures imposed on the Maltese public, like a 3-person-limit in public, also apply to the resident.

“The majority don’t even understand English, so we are getting translators to pass on the message that this is a dangerous virus,” he said.

However, images sent to Lovin Malta show measures are failing to address a potential outbreak in the centre.

Videos and photos show how large groups of residents in the open centre are still sharing communal bathrooms, dormitories, and public spaces.

With a population of over 1,000, social distancing is simply impossible for residents of the Hal Far centre.

Residents are terrified of either contracting the virus or of the fatal consequences of potentially passing it on to someone.