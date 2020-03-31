VRT Stations To Partially Open Around Malta To Carry Out Specific Tests

Vehicle Roadworthiness Testing Stations will partially re-open to carry out specific roadworthiness tests.

According to the Malta Institute of Management, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci issued an amendment to the Closure of VRT stations which states that they may remain open solely to carry out these tests:

Used motor vehicles imported into Malta prior to their first registration with the Authority for Transport in Malta. Motor vehicles which had been garaged in accordance with the provisions of the Registration and Licensing of Motor Vehicles Regulations prior to the 20th March 2020 and whose owners require the issuance of new registration plates and the renewals of their vehicles’ licences for the said vehicles to be able to be used once again on the road. Motor vehicles whose annual circulation licence expired prior to the 20th March 2020 and their licences had not been renewed, and which require a vehicle roadworthiness certificate in order to have their annual circulation licences renewed. Motor vehicles which require a vehicle roadworthiness certificate in order to be transferred to a third party.

Two weeks ago, Transport Malta introduced measures that stopped all VRT tests as part of a social distancing strategy to reduce the transmission of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Tag someone who needs to pay a visit to the VRT