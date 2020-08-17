‘Vouchers Saved Our Businesses’: Maltese Restaurants Speak Highly Of Government Incentive In New Survey

A survey carried out by the Association of Catering Establishments (ACE) has shown that a large majority of the organisation’s members deemed the government-issued vouchers crucial for them to remain open.

A total of 377 restaurants around Malta and Gozo are part of the ACE, amounting to more than 10% of all restaurants registered with the Malta Tourism Authority.

A spokesperson for the ACE said that on average, 60% of the organisation’s members’ revenue was generated through such vouchers throughout the past few weeks. He also noted that the vouchers contributed to around 80% of the revenue of restaurants in the south.

“ACE encourages the Government to open discussions for other measures in order to prepare for the difficult months ahead,” the association said.

“With the experience of vouchers and wage supplements, one can create even more positive stimulus for local and tourist consumer consumptions.”

Earlier today, Nationalist MP Herman Schiavone – who was the first to propose the idea of vouchers in Malta last March – called for the time period when such vouchers can be spent to be extended from September until the end of the year. This was proposed in light of the recent surge of active cases.

“We must extend the validity of the vouchers so that the population doesn’t rush to use them and so that social distancing in these establishments is easier to enforce and maintain,” Schiavone said.

