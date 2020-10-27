Vouchers For Masks And Hand Sanitizer, Bernard Grech Proposes

د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta should issue a round of vouchers specifically for the purchase of masks, hand sanitiser and “anything else that can be used to prevent COVID-19”, Opposition leader Bernard Grech has proposed.

“Not only will this ease the burden on these expenses but it will ensure that no one has a problem following the rules,” Grech said in Parliament last night, when reacting to the 2021 Budget.

Elsewhere, Grech also proposed an obligatory testing regime for everyone who arrives in Malta, rapid testing at schools and local councils, immediate direction for public sector employees to work remotely, and incentives for the private sector to do likewise.

“My message to the people is that your health is in your hands and there’s no better means than to ensure this than to scrupulously follow the health authority’s directives,” he said.

Malta yesterday announced fresh restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19 after the number of active cases on the island rose to 1,895.

Bars will be closed from this Thursday until 1st December, while the public gathering limit has shrunk from ten to six people.

Fines for social distancing breaches have also been increased from €100 to €200, but will be reduced to €100 if paid before being challenged and lost before the Commissioner for Justice.

