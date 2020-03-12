Vodafone Malta Gives Free Data, Minutes And Credit To Customers In High-Risk Countries

“Dear customers, we understand that keeping in touch with your loved ones during these times is extremely important,” Vodafone Malta said. “We will be starting the process of contacting our customers who are currently in those countries defined as high-risk by the local health authorities to give them free data, minutes and credit, to make sure that they remain connected without worry.”

Malta recently suspended flights to Italy, Spain, France, Germany and Switzerland and Air Malta has embarked on a process to repatriate residents of Malta who were in those five countries at the time of the travel suspension. Upon their return to Malta, they will be subjected to a mandatory quarantine period of 14 days.

Vodafone confirmed that its stores will remain open, with preventative measures such as the frequent use of hand sanitiser and a requirement for clients to keep a one-metre distance (ie. the maximum distance the virus can spread from one person to another) from the counter.

“We ask that you kindly respect these measures, which are there for your own protection and that of the people around you. We are also undertaking regular cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched surfaces,” it said.

