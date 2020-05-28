Victim Of Ħaż-Żebbuġ Traffic Accident Identified As Michelle Curmi

Michelle Curmi has been identified as the motorcycle passenger who died in hospital yesterday following a traffic accident in Mdina Road, Ħaż-Żebbuġ 11 days ago.

Curmi, a 32-year-old from Mtarfa, was riding pillion on a Harley Davidson motorcycle, that was being driven by a 40-year-old man, when the vehicle was involved in a collision with a Toyota Porte that was being driven by a 49-year-old man from Żabbar.

The accident took place on Mdina Road, Ħaż-Żebbuġ at around noon on 17th May and both motorcyclist and passenger were hospitalised.

However, the police issued a statement today to confirm that the passenger had unfortunately succumbed to her injuries.

She is the fifth person to die in a traffic accident on Malta’s roads since April.

RIP Michelle