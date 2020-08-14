Vehicle Collision In Naxxar Leaves 65-Year-Old With Serious Injury

A 65-year-old is battling serious injuries after a traffic accident in Naxxar.

Police were called to scene at 7.30am after the woman, a resident of Gozo, lost control of her vehicle and collided with a tree.

Civil protection was called to help the woman out of the vehicle. She has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella is leading the inquiry. Police investigations are underway.

