Vast Majority Of Workers In Malta Believe Their Jobs Are Stable, Survey Finds

Despite the unprecedented global threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, around 70% of people in Malta believe their jobs are stable, a survey has found. A survey was carried out by Esprimi for Lovin Malta between 25th April and 2nd May to assess the Maltese population’s opinions on issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Asked to assess their job situation and given a range of options to choose from, 68.2% of respondents, excluding full-time students and retired people but including unemployed people, said they believe their jobs are stable.

Meanwhile, 12.8% said they had to take a pay cut, 8.6% said their job is highly uncertain and 2.4% said they lost their job because of COVID-19. A further 7% said they haven’t lost their job but have benefitted from the government’s financial aid package and 0.9% said they’ve lost their job but have benefitted from the government’s package to aid freshly unemployed people. Everyone older than 65 (excluding pensioners) said they feel their jobs are stable, as did 73.9% of workers aged between 16 and 24, 66.3% of workers aged between 25 and 34, 67% of workers aged between 35 and 49 and 68.6% of workers aged between 50 and 64. Taking into account different types of jobs, the sector which appears to be most troubled is the service and sales sector, unsurprising seeing as how so many outlets have been forced to close down.

Workers in the service and sales sector have the least confidence in their job security

Only 40% of respondents from this sector said they feel their jobs are stable, while 24% said they had to take a pay cut, 12% said they feel their job is highly uncertain, 12% said they haven’t lost their job but are benefiting from the government’s aid package and 8% said they have lost their job. Meanwhile, only 50% of people in skilled craft and trades said they feel their jobs are safe, rising to 58.9% for people in management jobs and 60% for people in primary level jobs, such as cleaners, helpers, labourers and food preparation assistants. Professionals (77.1% feel their jobs are secure), clerical and administrative workers (73.5%) and plant and machine operators (75%) all reported a relatively high level of job security.