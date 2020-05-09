Vast Majority Of Malta Will Accept Similar COVID-19 Restrictions To Fight Climate Change, Survey Finds
Around 68% of Malta’s population will accept similar restrictions applied in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic for a few weeks a year to help fight climate change, a survey has found.
A survey was carried out by Esprimi for Lovin Malta between 25th April and 2nd May to assess the Maltese population’s opinions on issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When asked whether they will be willing to undergo similar restrictions for a few weeks a year to help fight climate change, the results were striking.
A whopping 67.8% said they will indeed be willing to undergo such sacrifices, while only 12.4% said they wouldn’t and 19.8% said they’re not sure.
This was particularly pronounced among people aged between 25-34, out of whom 81.1% said they will be willing.
It was also accepted by 66.7% of people aged between 16-24, 65% of people aged between 35-49, 61.2% of people aged between 50-64 and 69% of people older than 65.
The survey was carried out by Esprimi for Lovin Malta among a sample of 500 people, with a quota based on age and gender implemented to ensure a representative of the Maltese population.
It was carried out by means of a mixed online and telephone survey, with the CATI technique adopted for telephone interviews.
What do you make of these results?