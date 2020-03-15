Vast Majority Believes Robert Abela Is Doing A Good Job In Crisis, Poll Answered By Over 12,000 People Shows

This is certainly not the start to life as Prime Minister of Malta that Robert Abela was hoping for. Yet he could take some solace in the fact that the vast majority of people believe he is handling the crisis well, at least according to a Facebook poll published today by Lovin Malta.

Abela has been criticised by the Opposition and unions for not imposing a full lockdown and by several businesses for not doing enough to help them sustain their workforce.

However, with over 12,600 votes cast, 78% responded that Abela is doing a good job while only 22% said he isn’t. And while the poll is in no way a scientific analysis, the sheer number of votes cast does give it a certain degree of weight.