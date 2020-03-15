Vast Majority Believes Robert Abela Is Doing A Good Job In Crisis, Poll Answered By Over 12,000 People Shows
This is certainly not the start to life as Prime Minister of Malta that Robert Abela was hoping for. Yet he could take some solace in the fact that the vast majority of people believe he is handling the crisis well, at least according to a Facebook poll published today by Lovin Malta.
Abela has been criticised by the Opposition and unions for not imposing a full lockdown and by several businesses for not doing enough to help them sustain their workforce.
However, with over 12,600 votes cast, 78% responded that Abela is doing a good job while only 22% said he isn’t. And while the poll is in no way a scientific analysis, the sheer number of votes cast does give it a certain degree of weight.
Abela’s strategy so far has been to implement precautionary measures following recommendations by the public health authorities. So far the measures include a flight ban to five European countries, the closure of schools, the banning of mass activities and the imposition of a mandatory two-week quarantine period for anyone who travels to Malta from 13th March onwards.
These measures are intended to slow down the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, rather than stop it entirely, so as to ensure the healthcare services can keep up with the demand.
The Opposition and a number of unions have urged Abela to follow France, Italy and Spain in imposing a full lockdown, but the Prime Minister has said he will only implement such a drastic measure if public health authorities advise him to do so.
In a blogpost today, Professor Victor Grech, a paediatric cardiologist at Mater Dei, explained that imposing a national lockdown prematurely could be counterproductive as it could lead to a second spike of COVID-19 infections in the future.
Abela has also launched an initial financial aid package to help certain sectors deal with the economic fallout, although several businesses have warned these measures won’t be enough to prevent them from laying off staff in a few months’ time.