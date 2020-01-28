Van Scales Qormi Roundabout Before Coming To A Rest Among The Shrubbery
A worker’s van has been left on a Qormi roundabout following a traffic incident that thankfully left no one injured.
While it as yet unknown how and why the van ended up in the middle of the roundabout, however, police have confirmed with Lovin Malta that it seems no one was hurt in the accident.
The vehicle came to a rest amidst trees and flowers that were planted in the central roundabout.
It is as yet unknown what damage was sustained by either the vehicle or the roundabout.
Police officers are on scene and assisting until the van is removed.