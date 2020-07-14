Valletta’s ‘Science In The City’ Pushed Back To November To ‘Address COVID-19 Pandemic’

د . إAEDSRر . س

Valletta’s annual arts and science festival ‘Science In The City’ has been pushed to 27th and 28th November by the European Commission “to have more time to address the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The ninth edition of the festival will consist of over 30 activities spread out all over Valletta – from City Gate and Triton Square all the way to Parliament Square and the Fine Arts Museum.

Festival activities will be centred around this year’s theme, “Engage, Empower, Enable,” which looks to embrace the digital field and push forward a new and exciting outlook for the festival.

In order to combat restrictions brought on by the virus, the ninth rendition of ’Science In The City’ will be a hybrid festival, i.e. a significant number of the activities will also be digitised to reach online audiences.

“For the past eight years, the festival’s fundamental aim has been to engage people emotionally and intellectually through a fusion of science and the arts,” festival coordinator Edward Duca said.

“Most of all, we hope young people are inspired to think critically and that this will encourage them to consider a career in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths.”

