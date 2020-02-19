Valletta’s Police District Allegedly Placed Under Investigation Over Their Own Extra Duty Racket

The police district office in Malta’s capital city Valletta is also being investigated for its potential role in a racket similar to the one that has plagued the traffic section.

The Malta Independent reports that police officers in the 1st District are being investigated over their involvement with the abuse of the extra duty work system.

With non-stop cultural events and other duties like protection at banks and embassies, VIP escort, and traffic control, the officers were reportedly given ample opportunity to abuse the system.

The 1st District police office covers Valletta and Floriana, a part of Marsa and the Water Police.

The investigation comes after the arrest of 41 members of the traffic section in connection with a similar racket. The issue threatens to spread to other parts of the police force, with sources already describing a workplace culture of omertà where money reigns supreme.

The scheme saw traffic officers make away with tens of thousands of euros by reporting for overtime for work they would not turn up for. There are also claims officers would collect ‘protection money’ from construction firms and misappropriate fuel.

Forty-one traffic police officers have been arrested, and no one has been charged yet. So far four officers have resigned from their roles, including the traffic section’s superintendent Walter Spiteri.

Meanwhile, questions over the role of Assistant Commissioner Anthony Cassar remain.