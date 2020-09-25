Valletta’s Mayor ‘In Shock’ After Arson Attack But Vows To Continue Fighting Criminality

Valletta’s Mayor Alfred Zammit is still reeling from an arson attack outside his home but issued a warning shot that he will continue battling criminality in the area.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, Zammit’s lawyer Dr Matthew Xuereb said that Zammit wanted to thank the Maltese public and residents of Valletta, who have shown enormous solidarity following the attack.

Zammit’s car was set on fire at roughly 12.30am. A magisterial inquiry is underway and is being led by Magistrate Neville Camilleri. A car parked near Zammit’s vehicle was also damaged in the fire.

Zammit has been sounding the alarm on the issues of criminality and in particular the growing arson attacks in the capital city. He has been working hard to introduce initiatives like community policing in the area to improve the situation.

Unfortunately, his appeals made him a target for as-yet-at-large criminals.

Xuereb explained that Zammit would like to refrain from commenting on specific details.

There have been a number of arson attacks in Malta’s capital city over recent weeks, with residents’ groups raising serious concern. Police spokespersons have confirmed a number of fires which took place between 27th July and 9th August.

Last week, Zammit called on authorities and police to investigate the issue in comments to the Times of Malta.

“It’s horrifying to think what would have happened in each case if someone had responded a split second too late. Every single one of these fires had the potential to become an unspeakable tragedy,” he said.

Arson attacks occur with alarming regularity in Malta. Last year, a Maltese man was sent to prison after he burned a family’s car in front of their house as they cowered inside their home in Żabbar.

What do you think could be behind the arson attacks? Comment below