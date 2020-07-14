د . إAEDSRر . س

Valletta's Iconic St. John's Co-Cathedral To Reopen Its Doors Tomorrow

St. John’s Co-Cathedral and Oratory in Valletta will open its doors to the public once again tomorrow, July 15th.

All visitors will have to wear a mask or visor and temperatures will be taken upon entering. The capital’s historic attraction is open from 10.30 am and last entry is at 2 pm every day except Sundays and public holidays.

No more than 25 people can enter per group, and a limit of 189 visitors can be inside at once.

Like most places, St. John’s Co-Cathedral shut its doors in response to the public health crisis caused by the pandemic.

Now, as Malta lifts its travel ban for more countries tomorrow, tourists and locals alike can enjoy St. John’s famous marble floors with divine motifs, ornate chapels and Grandmaster’s crypt.

