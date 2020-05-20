Valletta’s 2020 Infiorata Was Made Out Of Flowers, Lemons And Hazelnut Shells… And Cost €50,000

A total of €50,000 was spent to create the infiorata outside the Grandmaster’s Palace in Valletta.

This year’s infiorata was dedicated to the importance of insects to our ecosystem, with the focal point being a large bee. The flower designs also depict extinct birds and dwarf elephants, which represent the loss of biodiversity as a result of commercial farming and pollution.

When asked about the cost of the infiorata by PN MP Ivan Bartolo in parliament today, Culture Minister José Herrera replied saying that it cost “€50,000, which included the installation and tearing down of the infiorata as well”.