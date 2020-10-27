Valletta Wine Bar Owner Laments New Alcohol Rules: ‘Why Don’t You Just Close Us Down?’

Malta’s new ban on snack bars from selling alcohol will force wine bars to shut their doors, the owner of one of Malta’s most popular wine bars has warned.

“I have a restaurant and a wine bar, which is classified as a snack bar by law,” Kris Fenech Soler, who owns the Trabuxu wine bar in Valletta and the nearby Trabuxu Bistro, told Lovin Malta.

“This new law means my wine bar won’t be allowed to serve alcohol and will have to close its doors at 11pm, while my restaurant down the road will be able to keep serving alcohol and remain open till the early hours of the morning.”

He said that while he understands the government’s decision to introduce new restrictions, the ones introduced yesterday don’t make sense, particularly since some restaurants are operating as bars in the early hours of the morning.

Viewed through that perspective, this new restriction is basically killing off the competition of restaurants who double up as bars.