د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Valletta Open-Air Cinema Explains Choice Of Hollywood Films: ‘We Want To Attract As Many People As Possible To Capital’

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A spokesperson for the Valletta Cultural Agency (VCA) has defended the decision to screen blockbusters at the Cinema City event happening this month, saying that “the films were chosen primarily to appeal to the widest range of public.”

Following the Government of Malta’s announcement on 22nd May that open-air cinema screenings may be organised as part of its easing of COVID-19 measures, the VCA organised a “cultural activity permissible within restrictions active at the time.”

Members of the creative sector expressed their disappointment at the VCA’s decision to put up an event screening solely Hollywood films. Some also saw Cinema City as a quick replacement for the Valletta Film Festival, which was cancelled following the implementation of COVID-19 restrictions and cuts to public funding.

“The films were chosen primarily to appeal to the widest range of public so as to attract as many people as possible to Valletta,” a spokesperson for the VCA said, “Valletta has suffered tremendously socially, economically and culturally during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The VCA said that through the implementation of the Cinema City project, amongst other cultural events, the organisation seeks to facilitate the “revival of our capital city.”

As of this morning, four out of the five screenings have sold out.

Do you plan on attending Cinema City? Let us know in the comments

READ NEXT: LIVE BLOG: Melvin Theuma Faces Public Inquiry Into Daphne Caruana Galizia Assassination

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK