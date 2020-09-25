Valletta Mayor’s Car Set Ablaze, A Week After Raising Issue On Arson Attacks

Valletta’s mayor, Alfred Zammit, has fallen victim to an arson attack after his car was set ablaze in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police were called to the scene at around 12.30am this morning. A magisterial inquiry is underway and is being led by Magistrate Neville Camilleri. A car parked near Zammit’s vehicle was also damaged in the fire.

Zammit’s car was set of fire around a week after speaking out on the issue.

There have been a number of arson attacks in Malta’s capital city over recent weeks, with residents’ groups raising serious concern. Police spokespersons have confirmed a number of fires which took place between July 27 and August 9.

“We have reached a stage where every day, one hopes to find his car still intact, a situation which is highly nerve-racking. As residents, we would like to voice our concern to the respective authorities and we expect feedback from the police with regard to any investigation that could be ongoing,” Valletta Residents Revival said.

Last week, Zammit called on authorities and police to investigate the issue in comments to the Times of Malta.

“It’s horrifying to think what would have happened in each case if someone had responded a split second too late. Every single one of these fires had the potential to become an unspeakable tragedy,” he said.

Arson attacks occur with alarming regularity in Malta. Last year, a Maltese man was sent to prison after he burned a family’s car in front of their house as they cowered inside their home in Żabbar.

What do you think is behind the arson attacks? Comment below