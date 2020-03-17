Valletta Landlord Slashes Rents By Half Amid COVID-19 Economic Fears And Issues Rallying Cry For Others To Do The Same

With the COVID-19 coronavirus set to trigger an economic downturn, businesses have begun looking out for one another without the need for state intervention.

One landlord in Valletta has now offered to slash his tenant rents by half for the months of March and April. Jeremy Cassar Torregiani of the Kingsway Palace in the capital city shared the news on social media earlier today.

“Put your money where your mouth is Malta. In times of crisis the strong help the weak,” Cassar Torregiani said in a rallying cry for others to do the same.

Since the outbreak, landlords of residences and commercial establishments around Malta have been sending out messages to their tenants letting them know they’ll slash any non-essential expenses.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has rolled out drastic measures to combat the spread of COVID-19, closing all bars, restaurants, gyms, casinos, cinemas and bingo halls. A mandatory quarantine on all arrivals into the country has also already had an effect on the tourism industry. Meanwhile, several other sectors are starting to feel the pinch.

A potential full lockdown is also on the cards.

Government measures have been criticised by business owners and unions. However, Abela has promised to introduce more in the coming weeks.

Earlier today, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci announced eight new cases of coronavirus in Malta bringing the total number of confirmed cases up to 38. There have been two recoveries. All patients are in good condition.

If you believe you are suffering from the coronavirus, follow the following guidelines:

Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu.

Do not go to Mater Dei, the emergency department, health centres, private clinics, or pharmacies. Stay home and call the public health authority’s helpline 111.

If you are returning from any country, do not break self-quarantine rules or you will be subject to a 3000 euro fine.

You can call +356 21324086 for advice.

Avoid calling 112 unless it is a real emergency. That emergency line is crucial in saving lives in peril, and having it be flooded with calls on the coronavirus could have fatal consequences.

