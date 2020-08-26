Valletta Festa Enthusiast Dies After Falling From A Ladder While Removing Decorations
A 58-year-old man from Valletta who fell off a ladder while trying to remove festa decorations has passed away.
The man has been identified as Mario Mintoff, an avid festa enthusiast and beloved member of the community.
Mintoff was dismantling festa decorations on Triq ir-Repubblika when he fell two days ago.
He was rushed to Mater Dei hospital where it was later certified that he was suffering from serious injuries.
However, he succumbed to his injuries earlier today.