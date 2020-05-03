Valletta FC Fans Fined For Breaching Social Distancing Law At Ta’ Qali Stadium Carcade

Police fined a number of Valletta FC fans €100 each for breaching public social distancing laws during a carcade at the Ta’ Qali stadium this afternoon.

A police spokesperson confirmed that officers from the Rabat district police and the RIU drove to the stadium as soon as they found out about the carcade. An undisclosed number of people were found outside their cars in groups of more than three and were fined €100 each.

Journalist Brian Hansford, who filmed the carcade, estimated around 300-400 cars had gathered at the stadium.