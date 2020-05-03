Valletta FC Fans Fined For Breaching Social Distancing Law At Ta’ Qali Stadium Carcade
Police fined a number of Valletta FC fans €100 each for breaching public social distancing laws during a carcade at the Ta’ Qali stadium this afternoon.
A police spokesperson confirmed that officers from the Rabat district police and the RIU drove to the stadium as soon as they found out about the carcade. An undisclosed number of people were found outside their cars in groups of more than three and were fined €100 each.
Journalist Brian Hansford, who filmed the carcade, estimated around 300-400 cars had gathered at the stadium.
The Maltese Premier League has been suspended for several weeks, with reigning champions Valletta FC currently trailing arch-rivals Floriana FC by three points.
According to TVMSport, Valletta FC, Gżira United FC and Birkirkara FC were the only three teams who voted for the season to continue during a recent virtual Premier League Standing Committee meeting, with Floriana FC abstaining and the other ten clubs voting for the season to be cancelled.
Some Valletta supporters said the carcade was held to insist that the league is allowed to conclude, with some even hanging a banner on the gates of the stadium saying “leagues are won on the ground and not around a table”.
However, other supporters were quoted by TVMSport as saying they were celebrating Valletta FC’s 2018/19 league victory or were simply bored without football.
As of tomorrow, social distancing laws will be relaxed to allow up to four people to gather in public.