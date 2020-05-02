Vacant Situation: Classifieds Vanish From Malta’s Newspapers After Mass Industry Shutdowns

Countless classified ads have vanished from Maltese newspapers in the last couple of days, with the current COVID-19 crisis seemingly ringing the death knell for an already-declining practice.

Following large swathes of industries being shut down and with the threat of an economic recession looming just beyond the horizon, Malta’s job opportunities have seemingly run dry on print, with newspapers’ Classified sections becoming ghost towns.

The number of job postings in the Classified section had been dwindling over recent weeks, but there wasn’t even one single positing in today’s Times of Malta edition.

And while some job listings are still being posted online, it’s still rather surreal to see a newspaper devoid of any Classified ads. Meanwhile, it is of course worth remembering that Classifieds also include things like car and property listings… and it is in fact the latter that was the last one standing in Maltese newspapers.