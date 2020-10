US President Trump And First Lady Test Positive For COVID-19

Early on Friday morning, the president’s physician confirmed that both the president and the first lady had also tested positive for the virus.

“The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence,” he wrote in a memo

The development comes just weeks before the US presidential election and amidst a backdrop of further restrictive measures in European countries in order to contain a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

