US President Trump And First Lady Test Positive For COVID-19
United States President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus, the president announced on Twitter.
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
The president entered quarantine on Thursday evening after one of his closest aides, Hope Hicks, tested positive for the infection.
Hicks has travelled with the president on multiple occasions and accompanied him to his presidential debate in Cleveland last Tuesday.
Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
Early on Friday morning, the president’s physician confirmed that both the president and the first lady had also tested positive for the virus.
The development comes just weeks before the US presidential election and amidst a backdrop of further restrictive measures in European countries in order to contain a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
