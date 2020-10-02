د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

US President Trump And First Lady Test Positive For COVID-19

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

United States President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus, the president announced on Twitter.

The president entered quarantine on Thursday evening after one of his closest aides, Hope Hicks, tested positive for the infection.

Hicks has travelled with the president on multiple occasions and accompanied him to his presidential debate in Cleveland last Tuesday. 

Early on Friday morning, the president’s physician confirmed that both the president and the first lady had also tested positive for the virus.

“The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence,” he wrote in a memo.

The development comes just weeks before the US presidential election and amidst a backdrop of further restrictive measures in European countries in order to contain a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What do you make of this? Let us know in the comments below

READ NEXT: WATCH: Jesus The Saviour Community 'Cult' Blesses Mark Laurence As He Chases Them For Answers

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK