US President Trump And First Lady Test Positive For COVID-19

United States President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus, the president announced on Twitter.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!

The president entered quarantine on Thursday evening after one of his closest aides, Hope Hicks, tested positive for the infection.

Hicks has travelled with the president on multiple occasions and accompanied him to his presidential debate in Cleveland last Tuesday.