د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

US Oil Prices Fall Below $0 Per Barrel For The First Time In History

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

The great oil crash is here as US oil prices turned negative for the first time ever yesterday.

Crude finished at -$37.63 a barrel, marking the only time it has gone below zero since oil futures began trading on NYMEX in 1983.

Oil producers are finding themselves in a position of having an excess supply of barrels and are paying buyers to take the commodity off their hands over growing fears that the world is running out of space to store them.

 

Source: Refinitiv

Source: Refinitiv

The drop in gasoline consumption is a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent stay-at-home orders which have had global economic ramifications and resulted in an oversupply of crude oil that drove prices lower.

What do you make of this news? Let us know in the comments below

READ NEXT: 'Worst Is Yet Ahead Of Us': World Health Organisation Warns That Political Divisions And Lack Of National Unity Could Exacerbate COVID-19 Pandemic

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK