د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

US Health Authorities Have Issued Warning About A COVID-19 Related Inflammatory Syndrome In Children

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

The US’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning over several reports of a new inflammatory syndrome in children, believed to be related to COVID-19.

Whilst priorly believed to have been Kawasaki disease, a rare inflammatory condition, the surge in cases has made doctors rule out this diagnosis and are now considering it to be a different ‘multisystem’ inflammatory syndrome.

The CDC recommended that healthcare practitioners report any patients who meet the defining criteria to national health authorities to help enhance knowledge on the mysterious syndrome. 

There have been a considerable amount of such cases reported in children across Europe, notably in France, Italy and several US states, with UK doctors first reporting the syndrome in April.

In New York, one of the worst hit states by COVID-19, Governor Andrew Cuomo said health authorities are investigating 110 cases of the new syndrome.

The majority of reported patients are connected to a previous or current infection with the novel coronavirus.

Tag someone who needs to know this

READ NEXT: No Reply From Prime Minister To Damning Social Media Report Into Cabinet Members

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK