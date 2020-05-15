US Health Authorities Have Issued Warning About A COVID-19 Related Inflammatory Syndrome In Children

The US’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning over several reports of a new inflammatory syndrome in children, believed to be related to COVID-19.

Whilst priorly believed to have been Kawasaki disease, a rare inflammatory condition, the surge in cases has made doctors rule out this diagnosis and are now considering it to be a different ‘multisystem’ inflammatory syndrome.

The CDC recommended that healthcare practitioners report any patients who meet the defining criteria to national health authorities to help enhance knowledge on the mysterious syndrome.

There have been a considerable amount of such cases reported in children across Europe, notably in France, Italy and several US states, with UK doctors first reporting the syndrome in April.

In New York, one of the worst hit states by COVID-19, Governor Andrew Cuomo said health authorities are investigating 110 cases of the new syndrome.

The majority of reported patients are connected to a previous or current infection with the novel coronavirus.

