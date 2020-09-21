US Blogger Alleging ‘MaltaGate’ Case Challenges Joseph Muscat To A Debate

An American financial crime blogger who stunningly claimed Joseph Muscat is being investigated by the FBI for corruption and aiding terrorist groups has challenged the former Maltese Prime Minister to a debate.

“I have been offered a platform to appear personally in Malta, to discuss the issues of the day, and I plan to accept those offers,” Kenneth Rijock wrote in a blog.

“I challenge now private citizen Joseph Muscat to debate me, in a public forum, to air the subjects of common interest, when I arrive, though he may be at a distinct disadvantage, not because he is a non-lawyer unskilled in debate, but because he fears the Truth, and ‘the Truth will set you Free.’”

According to Rijock, a former-money-launderer-turned-FBI informant, the FBI have launched a special money laundering investigation focusing solely on Malta and a number of Cabinet members are cooperating. He has coined the term ‘Maltagate’ to describe the alleged case.