US Blogger Alleging ‘MaltaGate’ Case Challenges Joseph Muscat To A Debate
An American financial crime blogger who stunningly claimed Joseph Muscat is being investigated by the FBI for corruption and aiding terrorist groups has challenged the former Maltese Prime Minister to a debate.
“I have been offered a platform to appear personally in Malta, to discuss the issues of the day, and I plan to accept those offers,” Kenneth Rijock wrote in a blog.
“I challenge now private citizen Joseph Muscat to debate me, in a public forum, to air the subjects of common interest, when I arrive, though he may be at a distinct disadvantage, not because he is a non-lawyer unskilled in debate, but because he fears the Truth, and ‘the Truth will set you Free.’”
According to Rijock, a former-money-launderer-turned-FBI informant, the FBI have launched a special money laundering investigation focusing solely on Malta and a number of Cabinet members are cooperating. He has coined the term ‘Maltagate’ to describe the alleged case.
Rijock said FBI agents have been on the ground in Malta for weeks, that the US is seeking to extradite Muscat and that the former Prime Minister is also being accused of Providing Material Support to a Designated Terrorist Organization.
Rijock also claimed Muscat is exercising power over the current Cabinet by handing them proceeds of corruption, often in cash, and that Muscat used a trip to Miami, where Rijock himself is based, to head off to a Caribbean country to deposit illicit cash.
Muscat has flat out denied Rijock’s accusations of illegalities and has taken aim at his credibility by referring to his “colourful” history as an ex-career money launderer and his previous apologies for certain blogposts.
The US Embassy of Malta has refused to comment on these allegations, telling Lovin Malta the FBI maintains a standard of practice of neither confirming nor denying any investigation.
In a blogpost today, Rijock warned that trolls and hackers “obviously working for the Labour Party” have repeatedly, but unsuccessfully, attempted DDOS attacks on his blog.
“We have received phishing emails with dubious attachments, all of which have been deleted forthwith, with masked IP addresses, gaslighting emails, and copies of letters to the editor of mainstream Malta newspaper message boards asking that we be sued by the disgraced former prime minister, all designed to make this blog dead on arrival, or distract me from the task at hand, which is to tell the unvarnished truth,” he said.
“One specific secure email was chilling, it was a mysterious offer of promised ‘extraordinary’ information, but required that we meet with this ‘source’ abroad.”