‘Until We Meet Again’: Boy Crushed By Bulldozer On Boxing Day Laid To Rest Following Funeral Mass At Qrendi Church

It has been a tough and tragic week for the Zammit family who lost their seven-year-old son just one day after Christmas. At the crack of the New Year, the young’s boy mother took to Facebook to express her grief in a touching and heartfelt post.

Nicholas Zammit, the young boy who tragically lost his life on Boxing Day after he was crushed by a bulldozer, was finally laid to rest today in Qrendi.

“My dearest boy, I can’t believe you’ve left me. I talk about you every minute of every day. You’ve left a void in me beautiful angel. That laugh of yours stole so many hearts. You will never be replaced and I will never be able to fill the void you left in my life,” she said.

“Pray for me and your father so that you give us the will to live for your brother whom you loved so much. Until we meet again.”

The mother also posted a picture of her with Nicholas in his Holy Communion suite.

The news of Nicholas’ death shocked the country and countless amount of tributes poured in for the young boy, including his primary school and football club.

Nicholas was laid to rest this morning following a funeral mass at Qrendi church.