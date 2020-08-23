‘Unsightly And Unsafe’: Santa Luċija Resident Calls For Proper Upkeep Of Garden Of Serenity

A Santa Luċija resident has called for better maintenance and cleansing at one of the locality’s most iconic gardens.

“I used to enjoy taking my family to the Garden of Serenity for a walk. Unfortunately, the garden is now both unsafe and also unsightly due to years of neglect and lack of proper maintenance, with many plants and trees suffering from severe drought,” they told Lovin Malta.

The Chinese Garden of Serenity is a public Chinese garden in Santa Luċija, a gift to Malta from the People’s Republic of China in 1996. In photos sent to Lovin Malta, electrical boxes can be seen left open, as well as a large watered area covered in a layer of green algae and other eyesores that could be addressed with some upkeep.