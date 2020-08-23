‘Unsightly And Unsafe’: Santa Luċija Resident Calls For Proper Upkeep Of Garden Of Serenity
A Santa Luċija resident has called for better maintenance and cleansing at one of the locality’s most iconic gardens.
“I used to enjoy taking my family to the Garden of Serenity for a walk. Unfortunately, the garden is now both unsafe and also unsightly due to years of neglect and lack of proper maintenance, with many plants and trees suffering from severe drought,” they told Lovin Malta.
The Chinese Garden of Serenity is a public Chinese garden in Santa Luċija, a gift to Malta from the People’s Republic of China in 1996. In photos sent to Lovin Malta, electrical boxes can be seen left open, as well as a large watered area covered in a layer of green algae and other eyesores that could be addressed with some upkeep.
“The maintenance of the gardens have always been the responsibility of the local council.”
The resident lamented how the issue had been brought up to the local council several times. The environmental group Grow Ten Trees had even planted some trees there, most of which have not survived the year.
“They planted several trees less than a year ago. All of those trees are dead now, as no one cares for them, despite the fact that they had agreed that the council would ensure they would be watered.”
“This is both a pity and brings shame to us Maltese – particularly when Chinese nationals visit the garden and find it in such a sorry state,” they ended.