University Students’ Council Wishes Speedy Recovery To Maltese Student Who Tested Positive For COVID-19

The University of Malta’s Student Council (KSU) has issued a statement concerning news of a student that tested positive for the COVID-19 today.

“We primarily wish the student a speedy recovery and would like to offer all our assistance whilst urging all persons to refrain from speculation and to respect the person involved,” the statement read.

At a press conference today, Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci confirmed that one of the latest five patients to test positive for COVID-19 was a student at the University of Malta.

“We appeal to all students to remain at home and refrain from gathering in large numbers, now that physical UM lectures have been called off,” the Council continued.