د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

University Of Malta’s Graduation Ceremonies Postponed To 2021 Because Of COVID Uncertainties

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

University of Malta’s November/December 2020 graduation ceremonies have been postponed in light of uncertainties and public health guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was revealed in a statement issued by the University’s rector, Alfred J. Vella.

“In order not to delay the award of degrees/diplomas, Senate has decided that they will be officially conferred on all graduands in absentia on 20th November 2020,” Vella said.

After this day, students will be required to collect their formal certificate of award from the University. Details regarding this will be announced at a later date.

“The University plans to hold thanksgiving masses and formal ceremonies to mark the graduation of its students during February/March 2021,” the rector said. “The details will be announced when the public health situation permits the University to make definite plans.“

A number of students spoke up against the University’s decision.

One particularly disgruntled student said, “Great, so parties can take place, confirmations are happening earlier in case more cases arise, but after three years of hard work they tell you that your graduation ceremony will be taking place in February or March.”

Do you think graduation ceremonies should have been postponed? Let us know in the comments

READ NEXT: ‘Why Should Malta Always Shoulder Responsibility?’: Prime Minister Says Italy Was Closest Safe Port For Migrants Stranded Outside Maltese Waters

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK