University Of Malta’s Graduation Ceremonies Postponed To 2021 Because Of COVID Uncertainties

University of Malta’s November/December 2020 graduation ceremonies have been postponed in light of uncertainties and public health guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was revealed in a statement issued by the University’s rector, Alfred J. Vella.

“In order not to delay the award of degrees/diplomas, Senate has decided that they will be officially conferred on all graduands in absentia on 20th November 2020,” Vella said.

After this day, students will be required to collect their formal certificate of award from the University. Details regarding this will be announced at a later date.

“The University plans to hold thanksgiving masses and formal ceremonies to mark the graduation of its students during February/March 2021,” the rector said. “The details will be announced when the public health situation permits the University to make definite plans.“

A number of students spoke up against the University’s decision.