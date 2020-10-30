University Of Malta Spin-Off Company Wins Best Innovation Award For Its Sustainable Energy Storage Solution

A University of Malta spin-off company has won the Best Innovation Award at the Offshore Energy 2020 Conference in the Netherlands for its sustainable approach to energy storage. The Hydro-Pneumatic Energy Storage solution was developed by FLASC B.V. and combines pressurised seawater with compressed air to create an “efficient, large-scale energy storage device” that can be applied across a wide range of applications. The technology is intended for short-to-medium-term energy storage and provides a solution for converting an intermittent source of renewable power to meet consumer demand, effectively providing a reliable and cost-effective solution for offshore applications.

The idea for the innovative system was first developed at the University of Malta and, after successful proof-of-concept, a spin-off was established in the Netherlands under start-up FLASC B.V, a spin-off from the UoM. “Being a small start-up and nominated for such a prestigious award alongside two giants of the industry is already an accomplishment in itself,” said co-founder and CEO of FLASC B.V., Daniel Buhagiar. “Such an award is an encouraging show of confidence in what we are doing, and we now certainly look forward to the exciting steps ahead,” he said. Following a jury of industry experts, FLASC B.V. was awarded the Best Innovation Award at the Offshore Energy Conference – beating out other offshore energy innovations over the past two years.