University Of Malta Lectures To Be Streamed Online

Lectures at the University of Malta will be streamed online, Kunsill Student Universitarji (KSU) said following a meeting with the university’s senate.

On the other hand, lectures with a smaller number of attendees will give students the option of joining physically.

COVID-19 guidelines for universities have not yet been released, however KSU stated that once these are published, the relevant faculties will decide which study units can occur physically.

Following a request made by student representatives on the university’s Senate, it has been decided that all methods of assessment for the upcoming semester must be decided upon and presented to the Senate for approval by 22nd October.

“Regarding graduations, discussions are currently underway on feasible alternative options that retain the dignity of such a momentous occasion whilst also safeguarding the health of graduates and their families,“ KSU wrote.

“It was decided that by the 20th of November all students will be considered as graduates, with the possibility that the ceremonies take place at a later date. This allows students to present their certificates for funding purposes or future academic endeavours, where applicable.”

The University of Malta Academic Staff Association (UMASA) has stated that there has been no agreement with staff unions over the opening protocols for next academic year.

“UMASA has been in constant discussion and consultation with staff and management over the re-opening of the academic year in 2020,” the association said.

“UMASA would like to clarify that discussions are still ongoing and agreement has yet to be reached on certain fundamental issues which remain unresolved. UMASA will not accept a situation whereby the legitimate pedagogical and health concerns of academic staff are ignored.”

