United Kingdom Goes Into Lockdown To Contain Spread Of COVID-19
The United Kingdom has gone into lockdown as coronavirus cases continue to accelerate.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed people across the country, labelling the virus as the “biggest threat” that the UK has faced in decades.
“Without a huge national effort to halt the growth of this virus, there will come a moment when no health service in the world could possibly cope; because there won’t be enough ventilators, enough intensive care beds, enough doctors and nurses,” he said.
People are being advised to stay at home and should only leave for limited purposes including shopping for basic necessities, one form of exercise a day, medical needs and travelling to and from work.
“If you don’t follow the rules, the police will have the powers to enforce them, including through fines and dispersing gatherings,” he said.
The measures will be in place for three weeks and then will be reviewed.