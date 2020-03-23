د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

United Kingdom Goes Into Lockdown To Contain Spread Of COVID-19

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

The United Kingdom has gone into lockdown as coronavirus cases continue to accelerate.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed people across the country, labelling the virus as the “biggest threat” that the UK has faced in decades.

“Without a huge national effort to halt the growth of this virus, there will come a moment when no health service in the world could possibly cope; because there won’t be enough ventilators, enough intensive care beds, enough doctors and nurses,” he said.

People are being advised to stay at home and should only leave for limited purposes including shopping for basic necessities, one form of exercise a day, medical needs and travelling to and from work.

“If you don’t follow the rules, the police will have the powers to enforce them, including through fines and dispersing gatherings,” he said.

The measures will be in place for three weeks and then will be reviewed.

READ NEXT: Minister Cancels All Public Meetings At Planning Authority After Outcry On Decision To Go Ahead With Discussions On Controversial Applications

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK