Unique Stone Spiral In Gozo Was On Someone’s Land And Its Owners Cleared It Up

A unique spiral of beautiful stone plinths on the coast by the Xwejni salt pans in Gozo was cleared by the private owners of the land.

Lovin Malta covered the mysterious disappearance earlier this week. It was a hotspot for ramblers along the Gozitan coasts along the trek towards Wied L-Għasri. Some even added stones to keep the spiral going.

However, the owner of the site has confirmed with this newsroom that the area is actually private property despite being close to the shore.

The person claimed that the property was purchased by their grandfather, who has since passed, from the government decades ago.

“Someone just decided to come in and take up a substantial part of our land. We decided to clean it up, there’s nothing more to it,” they said.

“People assume that it cannot be private and it’s not directly on the coast. Everyone still has the right to go five meters away from the shore. People can still walk through it, but cars and barbeques and other things can’t happen there,” they continued.

It’s still unclear who built the structure in the first place. Rumours claim that a tourist from Central Europe was behind the mysterious spiral and was first built in the summer of 2017. It’s not visible on Google Street View before then.

