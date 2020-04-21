Unemployment In Malta Rose By 20% In First Two Weeks Of COVID-19 Closures

Around 309 more people registered for unemployment by the end of March, just as major COVID-19 restrictions and industry closures had just started to take hold.

At 20%, this is the first significant increase in unemployment since the Labour Party took over the government in 2013. It has steadily declined month after month, but now the total has increased to 2,125.

Figures from the National Statistic Office show that clerical support workers, technicians, service workers, salespeople, and professionals have felt the brunt of the cuts, accounting for roughly 70% of all registered unemployed.

Around 71% of all unemployed are men.

16th March was the first day in a series of press conferences which saw Prime Minister Robert Abela roll out drastic but necessary measures to combat a significant outbreak of COVID-19 in Malta.

The government has since blocked all flights and closed all non-essential shops, non-essential services, bars, restaurants, and gyms, among others.

An economic downturn is predicted over the next few months, and government experts estimate that industries like tourism might only start recovering by December.

The government has rolled out benefits to protect people’s jobs, with close to 77,000 workers benefitting so far.

However, there are several more businesses who have made cuts this month and are expected to make more, with global economic recession caused by COVID-19 yet to take hold.

There is one silver lining for Malta, with the number of cases of COVID-19 dropping attentions have started to turn to potentially lifting some measures. However, Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci has made it clear that all measures will be lifted when a vaccine is found.